Abhinav Kohli Moves To Court Seeking Cancellation Of Estranged Wife Shweta Tiwari’s Interim Bail

A few weeks ago, Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli had accused her of leaving their son Reyaansh alone in a hotel and going to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He had also claimed that the actress did not inform the court before flying out of the country for her work commitments.

Now, Abhinav has moved the court and sought cancellation of Shweta’s interim bail. He has even sought his child's custody and the hearing of the case is scheduled on Wednesday. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress will now have to file an official reply in the upcoming court hearing.

Earlier, Abhinav had alleged that Shweta and her lawyer had not responded to his legal notice and nobody had shown up at the court as well. He has shared several videos on social media informing his fans and followers about the court proceedings. In a more recent video, Abhinav had even blamed Shweta for keeping his son away from him on Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari had responded to Abhinav’s allegations in a recent interview and said that her children are her priority. She told Bollywood Bubble, “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli of everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted. I really don’t understand the agenda behind it.”