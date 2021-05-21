Abhinav Kohli Reacts To Raja Chaudhary Supporting Ex-Wife Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and her second husband Abhinav Kohli's fight has been taking ugly turn as the duo shared posts against each other on social media. While Shweta revealed how Abhinav has been trying to snatch son Reyaansh from her, the latter has been sharing videos and posts revealing how Shweta is keeping him away from him. Recently, Shweta's first husband Raja Chaudhary broke his silence on the failure of Shweta's second marriage. He said that Shweta is "an excellent mother, a very good wife, but it is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed". Now, Abhinav has reacted to the same.

In a chat with Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Abhinav Kohli said that he would not say anything against Raja Chaudhary as he too had gone through the same mental torture that Abhinav is going through now. He also claimed that Raja used to take care of daughter Palak when Shweta was busy with her work.

He said, "I will not say anything against Raja Chaudhary because he went through the same kind of mental torture, many years ago, that I am going through today. When Shweta used to work for 12-12 hours on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it was Raja who gave Palak both a father and mother's love at home but look how he was repaid. Ultimately, Shweta levied serious accusation against him and threw him out of his own house. The house in which Shweta and Raja lived was on both their names."

Abhinav said that he connected with Raja in June last year and added that the latter understood his situation very well. So Abhinav feels that if Raja has made this statement, there must be some reason for it, and he doesn't know about that reason. He also called Raja a good man and added that what happened to him in the past is what is happening to him in the present.

Abhinav further added, "I want my child because I am a father. And, just as a mother loves her child, so does a father. Now, I only have the court's support. I had to submit my application in the court within a week, which I have done. Shweta's reply should come in a week's time and next week the hearing will be scheduled. All my hopes are now on the court, and I am sure I will get justice."

Well, it has to be seen what Raja or Shweta has to say about Abhinav's statements!