Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Reacts To Her Allegations, Says 'I Have Not Told Any Lies In My Posts'

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s marital woes have been in the news for quite some time now. Shweta in her recent interview revealed that her husband Abhinav threatened to ruin her reputation and had said that one post is enough to destroy her. It must be noted that Abhinav has been accusing her of not allowing him to see his son. He has been sharing a lot of posts and videos about the same whilst Shweta had remained silent for a long time.

However, after the actress broke her silence and made this shocking revelation, Abhinav has once again hit out at the actress’ allegation. In an interview with Zoom Digital he said, "Now she has put a new allegation on me that I had given her a threat that I will spoil your name by putting posts and a feminist angle to it that ek aurat ki izzat kaise main udaa sakta hoon. So honestly speaking, my account abhinav.kohli024, is a public Instagram account and the whole media knows it. I am ready for any woman who finds any of my posts ki usme maine kisi aurat ki izzat utar di hain ya utha di hain. Nothing at all."

Abhinav went on to add, "You started the story by saying I was cancer. When I was taking care of the child on that very day, you were saying that I am a cancer. You are giving the interview and this child was with me in my car, we were having fun. And after that, I have not put any post which is a lie. I have not told a lie in any of my posts."

He then went on to state that he is just trying to make his voice heard. He also said that he is worried about the child more and that Shweta cannot stop him from meeting his child. For the unversed, Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari tied the knot in 2013. The duo became parents to a baby boy Reyhansh Kohli in 2016.

On being quizzed about Shweta's allegations that because of him their son knows about police, Abhinav said, “I have a video recording where my son Reyansh has told the cops he wants to stay with his father. He was not scared of the police and he knew them as someone with whom he could share his feelings. I can post those videos any time if someone wants to see the proof. This means he is not scared of cops and it also goes on to prove that Shweta has always called the cops and made things ugly.”

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her Ex-Husband Abhinav Had Said 'Just One Post And You Will Be Ruined’

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja: Palak Has Turned Out To Be A Beautiful Girl, All Thanks To My Ex-Wife