Abhinav Shukla Is Happy That Actress-Wife Rubina Dilaik Is Not A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Here's Why!

After impressing fans with his genuine game in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla is all set to give viewers a glimpse of his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor was recently spotted at airport along with other co-contestants as they left to Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting of the show. In a recent interview with HT, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor opened up about his participation and also revealed why he is happy that his actress-wife Rubina Dilaik is not a part of the stunt based reality show.

Many of you must be aware, if you are following the actor's Instagram account that he is quite adventurous person. He had shared a few trekking pictures on his social media as well. When asked about his participation in KKK 11, the actor said, "why not?" He said that he loves the thrill and excitement.

However, he said he didn't prepare for the show due to the pandemic. Abhinav said, "I have been in home isolation for the last five-six days and before that, the lockdown was in effect. Gyms and everything else were shut. Rubina tested COVID-positive six-seven days ago, and there is a lot of suffering in the entire country, because of the pandemic. So, there has been no preparation as such."

Abhinav and Rubina are each other's support systems, which we witnessed in Bigg Boss. However, the actor is going for KKK 11 alone. He said he is happy that Rubina is not a part of it.

Explaining about the same, he said, "It's tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared."

When asked if he had reservations about shooting KKK during pandemic, he said that it's a tough time for everyone and he is grateful to God that he is working. He added that he convinced himself by saying that what they are doing will finally entertain the people, take the pain away a little.