Abhinav Shukla On His Equation With Jasmin Bhasin: I Don’t Know Her

Abhinav Shukla's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 came as a huge shock to many fans of the show. Many fans and celebs even called his eviction unfair as he was voted out of the race by the supporters of the other contestants instead of the viewers. Now in a recent media interaction, Abhinav has revealed his equation with the other contestants of the season. However, his reply when asked about co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin was quite shocking.

Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin were good friends towards the beginning of the show but their friendship hit rock-bottom after the latter's equation with Rubina Dilaik deteriorated. Jasmin also went on to label Abhinav and Rubina as manipulative individuals after coming out of the show. Not only this, but Jasmin also told Abhinav that they cannot be friends after entering the show to support Aly and also voted him out of the show during the elimination process. Now, when Abhinav was quipped on his current equation with Jasmin, he was quick to reply that he does not know the actor. Talking to the Youtube channel Fifafooz, Abhinav replied on the same, "I don't know Jasmin." He also revealed that he would like to keep in touch with his co-contestants like Sara Gurpal, Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

Apart from this, Abhinav Shukla also expressed his disappointment on his journey coming to an end on the show as he had planned something special for his wife, Rubina Dilaik on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He had also hoped that he would stand on the stage on the finale with Rubina as a top 2 contender. To this, he said, "I had planned something special for Rubina Dilaik for Valentine's Day. In fact, I wanted the help of the housemates. But anyway, now I am waiting for help to lift up the trophy. I am confident about her victory. The show gave us many opportunities to assess our personalities and understand one another. I am grateful that it has helped our marriage. I kept telling Rubina that our past fights would look silly in front of the big spats we saw inside the Bigg Boss house."

Abhinav Shukla had gone on to thank his fans on his social media handle for supporting him on the show post his eviction. He had also informed his fans that he along with Rubina Dilaik had not hired any PR agency to promote them on the show and that they have got such immense love only through organic fans. Lastly, he told his fans to keep voting for Rubina to make her win the show.

