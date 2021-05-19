Abhinav Shukla On Turning Photographer For His Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Co-Contestants- Divyanka, Shweta & Others

Abhinav Shukla surprised his fans by participating in Bigg Boss 14 and won millions of hearts with his genuine game in the controversial reality show. Now, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor will be seen impressing viewers by performing daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav is currently with his co-contestants in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the stunt-based reality show.

Apart from work, during his free time, the actor loves photography. If you followed him on Instagram, you would know how well he captures nature; he has even photographed his wife Rubina Dilaik. In Cape Town, he is seen capturing not only beauty of nature, but is also helping his co-contestants make memories by capturing their pictures. Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and other actors shared their pictures taken by Abhinav Shukla. The actor himself has revealed that he has become an official photographer of his fellow contestants.

Abhinav told Spotboye that he loves photography and has taken his camera to Cape Town to capture beautiful glimpses of the city. In between shoots, the actor clicks pictures of his co-contestants.He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Photography has always been my passion, and I love both my lives in front of the camera and behind the camera. So, there was no chance of me coming to Cape Town without my camera, to specially capture beautiful glimpses of the city."

The actor further added, "This has now also made me the official photographer for all my fellow contestants, and in our free time that we get in between shoots, I have been able to click some interesting pictures of them all. I have photographed Arjun, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka and the rest, and it's been great fun getting a chance to balance doing what I am truly passionate about whilst working."