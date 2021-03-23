Abhinav Shukla Recalls His Bigg Boss 14 Journey; Says The Show Is About ‘How Well You Handle Humiliation’

Abhinav Shukla, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 has been enjoying a lot of popularity and praise after his successful stint on the show. The actor was with his wife Rubina Dilaik on the show to give their marriage second marriage as it has hit a rough patch. They have mended their relationship in the months that they stayed inside the BB house.

Post exit, almost every contestant is often seen sharing what they learned while staying inside the house. Similarly, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Abhinav Shukla has revealed that he now copes with online trolling much better thanks to Bigg Boss 14. The actor opened up about how the show is all about how well one handles humiliation. He also confessed to have learned some important life lessons during his journey.

Abhinav said, “It’s actually a show about how well you handle humiliation, and I have handled it so well that any sort of trolling or negative comments don’t affect me. I know it’s a cliche but I have literally learnt how to look at the brighter side of life.” He then said that that no one is spared in today’s day and age but one always has the option to read or not read the comments. He said being affected or not, by people’s opinions, is also an option.

Abhinav added, “It helps in develops thick skin for facing trolling. Today everyone is free to judge you and make an opinion about you. But how much are you affected by it is the question. We were honest on the show and whatever happened was right in front of the public. And now it’s up to them to make a judgement on us. But this show has taught me to handle trolling or any sort of negative comments very well now.”

