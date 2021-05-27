Abhinav Shukla Reveals Scary Experience That Freaked Him Out

Abhinav Shukla is one of the most talented actors in the television industry. The actor, who impressed everyone with his genuine game in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, is all set to woo fans by performing daredevil stunts in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor, who is in Cape Town, recently revealed a scary experience that completely freaked him out.

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor revealed that he once fell asleep while driving that was very scary and freaked him out.

He told Zoom, "I remember once I was driving down from Punjab to Mumbai and I was somewhere in Rajasthan, I had crossed Jaipur. People had told me a lot of times, the drivers tend to sleep on the wheel. And I actually slept on the wheel."

The actor said that the whole experience was so scary that he came up with a standard operating procedure, which is- If he is feeling sleepy while driving, he would rather stop the car than put his and other people's lives at risk.

He said that the incident still flashes in front of him. He added that when he woke up and realised that he had dozed off, his car was right in the middle of the road, which was very scary and freaked him out.

Abhinav is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor is not only enjoying shooting, but is also having a gala time with his co-contestants in free time.