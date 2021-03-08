Abhinav Shukla Reveals Why Rahul Vaidya Didn't Deserve To Be In Top 2 Of Bigg Boss 14

Abhinav Shukla, who surprised his fans by entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, impressed viewers by playing the game gracefully. His wife and actress Rubina Dilaik was declared winner and singer Rahul Vaidya came bagged the second place. However, the actor feels that Rahul didn't deserve to be on top 2 of Bigg Boss 14.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhinav feels that Rahul, who left the show midway, went outside and got to know about how his fan following were growing. So, he re-entered and played accordingly. He feels that it was unfair for other contestants who were part of the game since day one.

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor was quoted by the portal as saying, "Rahul Vaidya definitely did not deserve to be in the top 2. He was the one who had quit the show midway and was the one who left the house. But I think he went outside and saw it all, understood how his fan following were growing and that is why he re-entered the house after regaining his lost confidence. But that was wrong and unfair to the other contestants who were a part of the game show since day one and did not quit midway. They had no clue as to what was happening outside. The show is all about your mental health and it's strength capacity. I had also stated that if the audience wants him in the house, it's fine; because the show is for and by the audience. But yes, it was unfair towards the contestants inside the house who stuck to the game come what may."

When asked if not Rahul, whom he did he want to see in the second place, he said that he would have seen himself in the top two, as he was on the show since day one. He also revealed other reasons why he saw him in the top 2 place.

He said, "I would have seen myself there in the top two in his place. I was the one who was there since day one and made sure that my game changed smartly. I brought about more diversification to my personality- from shy to bold, I have myself seen my transition and unlike a lot of people who re-entered the show and created over-the-top drama, I was there doing my job without creating drama and made it till the end, almost. So I was like it's now or never and I got to be there till the end, but then came the shocker of my eviction."

