Abhinav Shukla's Mother-In-Law Has A Sweet Message For Him, Assures Him Of Rubina Dilaik's Well-Being

Actor Abhinav Shukla is currently shooting at Cape Town, South Africa along with all the participants for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, the actor's wife Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently on a recovery spree from the virus in her hometown in Shimla. Recently her mother had the sweetest message for Abhinav that must have boosted his morale for the show.

Rubina's mother Shakuntala Dilaik took to her Twitter handle to wish Abhinav for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 calling him a 'genius boy.' She further asked him to focus on the game and assured him that his wife is being taken care of by them. To this, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor replied to her with a hugging emoji. Take a look at the tweet.

Best of luck genius boy @ashukla09 For #KhatronKeKhiladi11 please focus on your game don’t worry about princess we all are here to look after her 😍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Shakuntla Dilaik (@DilaikShakuntla) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Abhinav shared some beautiful pictures from Cape Town for his fans to see. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing a selfie of himself along with some penguins in the background. He captioned the same stating, "Mask off because Penguins are not a vector of Covid." His Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan commented on the post asking him to win the show. Take a look at the picture.

Apart from that, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant also shared a dapper picture on what seemed like terrace seating. The actor can be seen sporting sports attire along with a cap and can be seen holding a camera in the same. He captioned the same as, "Empire Of The Sun." Take a look.

By the pictures and videos being shared by all the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, it seems like Abhinav Shukla has turned photographer for his co-contestants. He can be seen clicking some pictures of his co-contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen and others. Sourabh had also shared a delightful video with the actor on his social media handle. For the unversed, the show also has Abhinav's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants like Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli as participants on the show. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the winner in the same.