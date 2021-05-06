Abhinav Shukla Says Nikki's Brother's Demise Is Heartbreaking; Shares COVID-19 Positive Rubina's Health Update

Recently, Nikki Tamboli lost her brother, who was just 29-year-old. Currently, she is in a very vulnerable state. Her friend Abhinav Shukla, who shares great bond with the actress opened up about her brother's tragic demise. In an interview with TOI, Abhinav stated that it is a heartbreaking situation for Nikki and her family.

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Nikki's brother passed away and he was just 29, it's just heartbreaking for the family. The situation around is already bad with lockdown, pandemic and people suffering and daily we learn about so many new cases. And then you hear such tragic news of his demise. He was fighting it for long. She will be in a very vulnerable state right now and sad but I know she is a strong girl. The loss is huge I know and irreplaceable. We all have seen her in the Bigg Boss 14 house and we know how strong she is. I hope and know she will handle it well."

It has to be recalled that recently Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, tested positive for COVID-19. The actor-husband recently revealed her health update.

Also Read: COVID-19 Positive Aniruddh Dave's Health Update: Patiala Babes Actor Has Shown Signs Of Improvement

He said that the actress is stable and added that he is keeping a close tab on Rubina's temperature and monitoring other vitals.

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor was quoted by Bollywood Life as saying, "She is stable. I won't say she has improved but she is stable. She has asked me to have fun because that is very important that you enjoy it. There is no other option but to be strong. And I have realised there is a lot of panic going on but this is the time to take correct decisions. Time is critical and I have been just praying everyday that Rubina gets well soon."

Also Read: Imlie's Faisal Sayed Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says In Spite Of Taking All Precautions He Got Infected

Abhinav will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and soon will fly to Cape Town. Regarding the same, he said that he is managing things as much as he can staying in Mumbai while she's in Shimla. He added that he will be relieved and can comfortably go for the show, once she gets better.