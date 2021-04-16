Abhinav Shukla Talks About His Dream Role, Wishes To Play Intelligent Characters

Abhinav Shukla has amassed a huge fan-following after his stint on the show Bigg Boss 14. It is inevitable that his fans are now waiting with bated breath to see him once again on their TV screens. The actor recently spoke about the kind of characters he would like to play and also shared his dream role.

Speaking to Bollywood Life about the same, Abhinav revealed that his dream role is to play a character like Walter White from the hit show The Breaking Bad. For the unversed, the character was essayed by Bryan Cranston. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor revealed that getting into the skin of such an awe-inspiring role would be a dream come true for him.

Apart from that, the actor also praised the role of Hathi Ram in the Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok which was essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant said that Jaideep did a commendable job with the role and no one apart from him could have done justice to the character. Apart from that, Abhinav also spoke about the kind of characters he would like to essay on the screen.

The Choti Bahu actor revealed that he wishes to play special and intelligent characters like Will Hunting from the movie Good Will Hunting. He also expressed his fondness for the character of Danny Archer from the movie Blood Diamond that he called to be extremely layered and full of depth. It will be interesting to see the actor embrace the TV screens again with a meaty role of his choice.

Meanwhile, Abhinav recently took to his social media handle to share some beautiful pictures from his latest outing. The Hitler Didi actor shared a picture of himself sitting on an inclined seating and his caption for the same had a connection with one of his favourite movies, the Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda starrer Highway. Abhinav captioned the same stating, "That highway pose from my favourite movie ever HIGHWAY ! #highway AH-47."

Abhinav Shukla also shared another post wherein he can be seen sitting on a bench below a tree. He shared an informative post about Indian highways on the caption. It read as "Indian highways are not just a conduit for a heavy machine to move in two dimensions it is an ecosystem in itself. It's got its own language( vernacular) its own sensibilities and organised chaos which we call traffic." Take a look at the posts.