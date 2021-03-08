Abhinav Shukla To Star In A Film Produced By Karan Johar? Read On

It is not a hidden fact that the reality show, Bigg Boss opens a plethora of opportunities for the contestants who appear on the same. From starring in music videos to movies and web series, Bigg Boss contestants have garnered a chance to explore it all. This same might hold true for Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla. Rumour mills are rife with the news that the actor might star in a project backed by none other than Karan Johar.

According to a news report on Tellychakkar.com, Abhinav Shukla might have bagged a project under Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions. For the unversed, Karan also happens to follow Abhinav on Instagram which has further fuelled these rumours. Abhinav has earlier appeared in movies like Aksar 2 and Roar: Tigers Of The Sunderbans. The actor also had a cameo appearance in the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi.

On the television front, Abhinav Shukla was last seen in the show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka wherein he was seen as Drashti Dhami's on-screen husband. His performance as the main antagonist in the same was much appreciated by the masses. It will be nothing less than a treat for all his die-hard fans if the rumours of him collaborating with Karan Johar is true. The actor also received a huge fan-following during his stint on Bigg Boss 14.

The fans loved his calm and dignified stance during the show and his elimination from the same, some days before the finale received a lot of disappointment from the viewers. There have been speculations that Abhinav Shukla may also appear in a music video alongside wife Rubina Dilaik. The two recently sent their 'RubiNav' fans into a frenzy as they appeared in a commercial of hair oil together. Meanwhile, while Abhinav is yet to announce his next project, his wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will be appearing in a much-awaited music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The two will feature in a romantic and soulful track which will be crooned by popular singer, Asees Kaur.