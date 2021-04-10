Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar Had Planned To Get Married Last Year; Actress Says Pandemic Ruined It

Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar, who were declared the first runner-up of Nach Baliye 8, have been in a relationship for the past six years. They have been living-in for the last four years. The couple had planned to get married last year, but the actress revealed that the pandemic ruined their plans.

Abigail, who was seen in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, was quoted by TOI as saying, "Everyone around us wants to know when we plan to tie the knot. Sanam and I had plans to get married last year but the pandemic ruined it."

She added that they want to get married at a time when it is comfortable for everyone to come and bless them. She feels that if loved ones and family can't participate in their wedding, what's the point? Abigail also added that she and Sanam are already living-in and are enjoying their life together, which matters the most.

About Sanam, she said, "With him I don't have to worry about how I look and be dressed like a doll every time. Of course, if we are going out it would matter to him, he would want me to dress well, but otherwise he is comfortable with my simplicity at home. I find that quality in him very endearing."

About television industry experimenting with new concepts, she said that there is always scope for improvement and can see many makers experimenting with concepts, which she feels is a welcome change.

Also Read: Are Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Married? Here's What We Know

Also Read: Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Cezanne Khan's Entry With Rubina Reminds Us Of His Scene With Shweta In Kasautii