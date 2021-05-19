    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      Read more about: abish mathew mayawati comicstaan aib
      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Comedian Abish Mathew Faces The Brunt Of Netizens For His Old Tweet On Former UP Chief Minister Mayawati

      By
      |

      Popular stand-up comedian Abish Mathew has now gotten himself embroiled in a controversy after his old tweet on former UP Chief Minister Mayawati has resurfaced on the internet. The tweet by the comedian directed towards the politician was highly derogatory in nature. After the tweet went viral, netizens called for the comedian to be punished for his sexist and derogatory statement against the politician.

      Abish-Mathew

      The Comicstaan host had tweeted in the year 2012 stating, "Mayavati is so ugly...the only thing can erect are statues." Many netizens are now criticizing, trolling and demanding for the comedian to be punished for this tweet towards the former UP Chief Minister and Dalit politician. While one of the users also stated that the comedian should not be bashed now considering that the tweet made was 8-year-old, others are heavily lashing out at Abish. Take a look at some of the tweets.

      Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Netizens Slam Munmun Dutta For Using 'Casteist Slur'; Actress Issues ApologyAlso Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Netizens Slam Munmun Dutta For Using 'Casteist Slur'; Actress Issues Apology

      Also Read: Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh Goyal Gets Slammed By Netizens For Dancing Amid Uprooted Trees; WATCHAlso Read: Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh Goyal Gets Slammed By Netizens For Dancing Amid Uprooted Trees; WATCH

      However, there has been no official statement from Abish Mathew on the ongoing fiasco. According to a news report in OpIndia, there has also not been a formal complaint registered against the comedian. Abish is well-known for his work in the comedy Youtube channel AIB's videos. He also rose to fame as the host of his comedy series Son Of Abish and Journey Of A Joke.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 18:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 19, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X