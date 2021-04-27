Ace Of Space 2 Winner Salman Zaidi Takes A Break From Social Media For An Indefinite Period Of Time

Ace of Space 2 winner Salman Zaidi was recently in the news for quitting dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 13 owing to his health issues. Now, he has decided to take a break from social media that too for an indefinite period of time.

Salman mentioned in his post, which he shared on his Instagram story that he has been subjected to a lot of hatred and bullying lately, which have been taking a toll on people in his life and this in turn has taken indirect toll on him. Although he tried to stop these trolls, he said that they are hell bent on continuously targeting him mentally.

For his own mental peace, he has hence decided to 'be away' from all of his social media handles for an indefinite period of time. He concluded by saying that he will be back when he is completely sure that either this has stopped or he/people in his life can deal with it.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants List: Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal & Others To Participate

He wrote, "I am speaking from a very weird place and I am not a person who takes to social media regarding anything personal. But as you guys can see a lot of hate, rumours, bullying and continues lies and enormous amount of defaming is done towards me on a daily basis."

Also Read: Dance Deewane 3: Here's The Reason Why Madhuri Dixit Will Not Be Shooting For 4 Episodes

He further wrote, "I love my fans who have stood by this entire while and the people who continue to do so. But these people who keep spreading hate towards me seem to be not stopping at nothing. People I know or use to, seem to be supporting them with it, for I don't even know what pleasure. These things usually do not affect me but they have been paying a toll on people in my life whihc is affecting me indirectly." (sic)

He concluded by writing, "So for my own mental peace I am gonna be away from all of my social media handles for an indefinite period of time. I will be back soon & when I am completely sure that either this has stopped or people in my life & I can deal with it. till then see you guys soon 🤗❤️."