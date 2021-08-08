Actor Anupam Shyam Passes Away At 63

TV actor Anupam Shyam, who was last seen in the Star Bharat show, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, passed away today (August 8, 2021) due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai's Life Line Hospital. He was 63. The actor was suffering from kidney disease for the past one-and-a-half years. Earlier today, his younger brother Anurag told Spotboye, "He is breathing but doctors have lost hope. Today is his sixth day of being admitted to the Goregaon hospital." He is survived by his wife Savitri Shyam Ojha.

Anupam Shyam was playing the role of Sajjan Singh in the TV show, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll. He was going through a lot of health issues for the past few months. Let us tell you, he had to undergo dialysis on a regular basis. Unfortunately, he had to bid adieu today, and his demise has indeed left the entire TV industry in deep shock.

When Anupam was in the hospital, his family members had sought help from the members of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). After learning about his health condition, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came out for help.

Anupam Shyam had featured in many TV shows like Amaravati ki Kathayein, Rishtey, Kyunki... Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath, Doli Armaano Ki, Krishna Chali London and so on. Apart from that, he had also starred in popular films like Lagaan, Dastak, Bandit Queen, Sangharsh, Dushman, Dil Se, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Parzania, Golmaal, Nayak: The Real Hero, Paap and many others. He had also supported Anna Hazare's movement, which was held on December 27, 2011.

May his soul rest in peace!