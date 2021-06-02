Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Case: Gaurav Chopra And Manveer Gurjar Break Their Silence On The Couple's Spat

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Monday (May 31) after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal filed a case of domestic violence against him. Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani who is a close friend of Nisha also shared a blood-stained picture of the latter on her social media handle that went on to shock their industry friends and the netizens. Recently their couple's close friend and actor Gaurav Chopra and Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar opened up on the ongoing spat between the couple.

Talking about Manveer Gurjar, he had met Karan Mehra on the show Bigg Boss 10 wherein the latter was also a participant. Manveer went on to quote a tweet that favoured the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor in the whole fiasco. Manveer supported Karan in his tweet and called him one of the most caring and humble people that he had ever met. He also asked him the actor to be strong. His tweet read as, "Correct! Totally Agreed. I met him in Bigg Boss 10. And MARK MY WORDS. He was sooooooooo caring and humble. Hard time bro #KaranMehra StayStrong. Be patient."

Apart from this, the couple's friend Gaurav Chopra also spoke into the matter briefly in his recent interaction with Pinkvilla. The actor revealed that he is deeply concerned for the couple's child Kavish Mehra during their ongoing spat. The Uttaran actor said that there is a child involved in this and that he does not want Kavish to get affected by his parent's spat when he grows up.

Gaurav added that he shared a close bond with the child and thus wants his parents to sort the matter with grace so that it does not affect their son. The Gulmohar Grand actor further said that he does not want to speak from either Karan Mehra or Nisha Rawal's side as he does not wish for Kavish to misunderstand his stance on the controversy when he grows up. Talking further about his bond with the couple's son, Gaurav revealed that Kavish calls him 'Pastry Chachu' as he brings varieties of pastries for him.

Gaurav Chopra further said that if there are any chances of a mid-way, apologies or compromises that can help Karan and Nisha's relationship, they should try to sort this out. The actor said that every couple undergoes ups and downs in their relationship and if their issues come out on social media, they end up becoming a joke. He added that this is often the reason behind celebrity couples posing as the 'perfect couple' through pictures and videos on their social media.

