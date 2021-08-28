Actor Gaurav Dixit Arrested By NCB In Mumbai After Recovering Drugs From His House

Actor Gaurav Dixit has reportedly been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday (August 27, 2021) night after recovering 'MD' and 'Charas' from his house in Mumbai. According to ANI, NCB said, "NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas were recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan."

Times of India report states that NCB officials will be producing the actor in court for custody. The official said that NCB was on the lookout for Gaurav Dixit for the past few months after his name came out during an investigation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other people in April 2021.

NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas was recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan: Narcotics Control Bureau#Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

The report further states that NCB had found large quantities of banned drugs at his house in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. When the actor and his friend spotted police at his home, they fled away. Since then, the agency was trying to trace Gaurav Dixit.

Talking about the actor, IMDb shows that Gaurav Dixit has featured in films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Dahek: A Restless Mind and so on. He was also a part of a TV show, Seeta Aur Geeta.