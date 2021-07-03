Actor Pracheen Chauhan Granted Bail In Molestation Case

TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was arrested by Mumbai Police in Malad yesterday (July 2, 2021) for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old actress, has been granted bail by the Borivali court today (July 3, 2021). According to the victim's complaint, Pracheen had invited the actress and her friend to attend a party at his residence on June 30.

The cops have registered a case against the actor under sections 354, 342, 323, 502(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Senior PI Prakash Bele of Kurar Village police station, Malad (E) told Times of India, "The complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30. The accused was drunk and touched her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court today and has been granted bail."

For the unversed, the 42-year-old Pracheen Chauhan has featured in several popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kutumb, Shaadi Mubarak and so on. A few days ago, he had shared some pictures with his BFFs like Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, Rahuol Lohani and Meghana Chitalia from the industry.

Pracheen Chauhan Of Shaadi Mubarak Arrested Under Molestation Charges: Report

Pracheen captioned the post as, "A well spent sunday with my loved ones ... we must do this often .... thank u @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar @meghnachitalia @rahuol_lohani_official."

Pracheen Chauhan Case: Victim Alleges That The Actor Touched Her Inappropriately At A House Party

Pracheen Chauhan's news indeed shocked the entire industry. Earlier, Pearl V Puri was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl on the sets of his show. The actor is now released on bail and the investigation is still going on.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.