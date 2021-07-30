Actor Vivaan Arora On Bold Content On Web: It's Like You Sell S*x Only If You Don't Have Content

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in a pornography case shocked everyone. In showbiz, several celebs are sharing their opinions over the adult content on the web. Recently, actor Vivaan Arora, who was seen in shows like Aahat, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi and others shared his opinion on the same topic. The actor said that people use sexual content in the name of erotica to make money as they don't have any meaningful content.

In a statement shared with the media, Vivaan Arora said, "Bold scenes on the web are common without any reason. It's like you sell s*x only if you don't have content. They get a beautiful girl on board; they pay her well and use her for creating such content. There are so many OTT platforms where they put such scenes even if it is not required. They should take inspiration from series like Special Ops, The Family Man, etc., and see that even without such bold content they can make a good show. But s*x is easy money, and people here don't like to do hard work."

While speaking about the infamous Raj Kundra case, the Aahat actor said, "Everyone has watched p*rn at some point in their life, and some continue to watch it all their life. It just depends on the person. But as far as Raj Kundra's case is concerned, honestly, I don't know the whole story, but if a girl has done it of her own will, I don't think anyone should have a problem with it. But, if it was shot against her will and consent in the name of contract or blackmailed on the basis of releasing their photographs, then that's wrong. They should be charged for it, and strict action must be taken against them." (sic)

Talking about Vivaan Arora's career, apart from working in TV shows, the actor has also featured in Punjabi films such as Aish Kar Lai, Dramebaaz Kalakaar and Ek Wari Haan Karde. If reports are to be believed, Vivaan is likely to be seen in an untitled TV show soon.

Coming back to the case, Raj Kundra is facing major issues due to his involvement in the adult film racket. SEBI has already slapped penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa, Raj & Viaan Industries Ltd for violating insider trading rules. On the other hand, the Bollywood actress also filed Rs 25 crore defamation case against a few media houses for maligning her image.