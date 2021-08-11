Actress Yamini Malhotra’s Car Catches Fire; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Thanks God For Saving Her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Yamini Malhotra recently met with a shocking incident as her car caught fire when she went out for a drive. The incident happened late at night.

While recalling the horrifying incident, Yamini told Times of India, "I went out for a drive to Juhu after which, I headed to Lokhandwala. I had even posted some fun pictures about it on my Instagram account. In fact, my last story on Instagram has me sitting on the trunk of my car. But as soon as I got back at the steering wheel, I saw fire coming out of the bonnet. I immediately stepped out of the car and before I could even try and figure out what was happening, the fire spread and engulfed the car."

The actress further added that some quick-thinking passerby gathered to help her and called the fire brigade and police. The car was gutted and the fire brigade couldn't save her car. Yamini Malhotra said, "I kept crying and watched helplessly as the flames engulfed my car. I couldn't do anything to save it. All I could think of was what if I was locked inside the car and couldn't be saved! I shuddered at the mere thought."

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star registered the report in the police station. It was painful for her to see her car in such a bad condition. But on the other hand, she also thanked God for saving her from being in a claustrophobic situation. Yamini Malhotra also shared a note on her Instagram story. It reads, "Bad time will not ask u before coming.. neither inform u... Bus jhatke see aajayega.. In few seconds ur life and ur situation can change upside down. Isliye upar wale se daro.." (sic)

After learning about the incident, fans have been sending messages to Yamini. The actress is currently playing the supporting role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was also a part of films like Main Teri Tu Tera (Punjabi), Dil Hona Chahinda Jawan (Punjabi) and Chttalabbai (Telugu).