Aditya Narayan On Amit Kumar-Indian Idol 12 Row: We Were Not Competing With Kishore Kumar

Aditya Narayan has once again spoken about the recent controversy around Indian Idol 12 and Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar. The host of the singing reality show has stated that he is unfazed by the slew of controversies he and the latest season of Idol have faced recently.

For the unversed, it must be noted that Aditya is the only one associated with the show who has spoken publicly after singer Amit Kumar criticised the Kishore Kumar episode, for the quality of singing. Narayan has since been receiving a lot of online hate for taking a dig at singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s son on Indian Idol.

Now, in an interview with TOI, Aditya addressed the row and said, “People only complain about those who are in news and are successful and by the grace of God, this season of Indian Idol has been hugely successful. Some may like the singing of one person while others may not like it, and everybody is entitled to their opinion. So, all I would say is that we are always trying our best to honour music and musicians and the good part is that the majority of our audience loves our show.”

He went on to add, “We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to please everybody. It is an impossible mission. We are not making a TV show for social media. Our content is aimed at people who watch TV. I believe we should respect everybody’s opinion but focus on putting on a good show and by the way, the Kishore Kumar episode rated very well. And mind you we are not competing with Kishore Kumar. We are celebrating Kishore Kumar. Haven’t you seen at music lovers’ after-party the kind of people singing Kishore Kumar songs? So, that’s it.”

For the uninitiated, in one of the episodes, Aditya had taken a dig at veteran singer Amit Kumar by asking guests Roop Kumar Rathod, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Padwal if they are genuinely praising the contestants or were they asked to do so. This was also followed by Aditya's father and famous singer Udit Narayan commenting on the matter and saying that Aditya is not fully 'mature,’ earlier this week.