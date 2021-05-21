Aditya Narayan On No Eliminations In Indian Idol 12: It’s Collective Call Of Entire Team, Production & Channel

Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the news since a long time. The singing reality show is nearing its finale but the makers have introduced powerplay round, in which the contestants who will be getting highest votes will automatically get an entry to perform in the finale rounds.

Regarding the same, host Aditya Narayan revealed that this is not the first time it is happening and also, the decision of 'no elimination' was a collective call by entire team, production and channel.

Aditya was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's not the first season when the makers have decided to have no eliminations. There will be no eliminations for a few weeks. It's a collective call that the entire team, production and channel has taken as our show has been on air since 25 weeks, and it has connected with viewers."

He further added, "As a music lover, I wouldn't mind listening to the exceptionally talented contestants week after week. And the viewers who have enjoyed watching the show would also like to see the talented contestants perform. They are truly superb and hard working. So, essentially, there won't be any eliminations and votes from all weeks will be counted cumulatively and then the eliminations will happen. We are just a few more weeks away from the finale now."

Meanwhile, Kumar Sany, Roop Kumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal will be gracing the show as special guests in the upcoming weekend episode. The singers have apparently shot for the episode and Kumar Sanu was seen praising the contestants of the show and called them diamonds, as they have entertained viewers for so many weeks.

Currently, on the show, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Mohammed Danish, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Tauro are competing with each other for Season 11's trophy.