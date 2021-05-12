Aditya Narayan Reacts To Amit Kumar’s Criticism Over Indian Idol 12’s Kishore Kumar Special Episode

Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has always been in the news for various reasons. Recently, the contestants paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar and the special episode was graced by his son Amit Kumar. Well, the episode was loved by all the fans, but Amit expressed his disappointment over the same and criticized the makers' attempt of paying tribute to his legendary father.

Indian Idol 12's host and singer Aditya Narayan recently reacted to Amit Kumar's criticism and told Spotboye that if Amit was unhappy with certain aspects of the show, he could have just told them during the shoot so that they could have accommodated his inputs. He further stated that paying tribute to legendary singer Kishore da is not an easy task.

Aditya said, "With all due respect to Amitji, it is never easy to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two. But we always try our level best to put on a great show especially given the circumstances. Due to the pandemic, we were shooting in Daman with a limited team and crew, limited rehearsals, different set, etc. Still week after week we are putting out fresh episodes where most other channels are playing re-runs of their content."

For the unversed, in an interview with ETimes TV, Amit Kumar said that he didn't enjoy the episode at all, and wanted to stop it. He also said that his relatives called him and said that it was bad. Well, Amit Kumar's opinion over the Kishore Kumar special episode was a hot topic of discussion on social media, as many netizens also criticised the episode. What do you think about Amit Kumar's take? Do let us know in the comment section below.