Aditya Narayan Reveals His Mother Played Cupid For Him & Shweta Agarwal

It's family special episode on Indian Idol 12! We had recently revealed that host Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal and his parents Deepa and Udit Narayan will be gracing the singing reality show. In the family special episode, Aditya and Shweta will be seen spilling the beans about their love story.

For the uninitiated, Shweta and Aditya met while shooting for their film Shaapit (2010). In the promo shared by the channel, the actor-singer can be seen saying that he tried hard to impress her. He added that for one year, they were just friends.

However, he added that it was love at first sight for him and he always knew from the beginning that she was the one for him. He said, "I didn't want to supersede what was going on aur mujhe uss moment mein rehna tha lekin kahin na kahin andar ek awaaz aa gayi thi ki, 'Boss, yeh hi hai. Samajh jao, jitna jaldi samjho, aapke liye achcha hai' (and I wanted to live the moment but somewhere, there was a voice within me that said, 'She is the one. The sooner you understand it, the better it is for you')."

Aditya also was seen revealing that initially, Shweta had politely rejected him multiple times. It was his mother who played cupid for him and Shweta and convinced Shweta to go on a date with Aditya.

The singer added, "Shuruwat mein inhone mujhe bohot pyaar se, bohot vinamrata se kai baar reject kiya. In fact, mujhe thanks bolna chahiye mumma ko. Ek din mummy ne bola, 'Agli baar jab tum Shweta ko milo, tum phone kar dena mujhe' (In the beginning, she politely rejected me many times. I should thank my mother for bringing us together. My mother told me to give her a call the next time I meet Shweta)."

It has to be recalled that Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1, 2020, at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple enjoyed a short honeymoon in Kashmir before Aditya returned to shoot for Indian Idol 12.

