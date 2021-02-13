Aditya Narayan Spills The Beans About His Valentine’s Day Plans With Wife Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan is currently enjoying marital bliss with wife Shweta Agarwal. The couple has been painting the town red with their love and their mushy social media posts with each other is the proof. Recently the Indian Idol 12 host also revealed his first Valentine's Day plans with his wife during a chat session with his fans.

Aditya Narayan replied to a fan during his Q & A session on his Instagram handle wherein he revealed his first Valentine's Day plans with his wife, Shweta Agarwal. The fan had asked the singer how his married life is going to which Aditya had the sweetest reply. He replied to the question stating, "Great! Shweta has a surprise planned for our first Valentine's Day tomorrow and I'm super excited." Take a look at the reply shared by the singer.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot on December 1, 2020, amidst their close family and friends. The couple had also headed off to Kashmir for their honeymoon from where Aditya shared some lovely pictures on his social media handle. The Tattad Tattad singer had stated that this was his first trip to Kashmir. The couple's reception ceremony was also attended by some of their friends from the TV and film industry. Aditya and Shweta had tied the knot after a courtship of almost a decade. In an interview with Spotboye, the singer had revealed, "It's an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We've known each for 12 years and we've been dating for 10 years. In a way we complete the puzzle of life by being the missing jigsaw pieces... that's what people say. A lot of emotions churning within me. We know each other as boyfriend-girlfriend, but people say things change after marriage. So let's see."

Also Read: Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's Wedding: The Bride & Groom Arrive At The Venue (PICS)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya along with singers Monali Thakur and Raghu Dixit has created and lent his voice for a patriotic track on Hotstar's new show, 1962: The War In The Hills. The song is titled, 'Hum Shaan Se Jalne Lage' and the singer recently shared a glimpse of the same on his social media handle.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's Pre-Wedding Celebrations: The Couple Look Adorable At Tilak Ceremony