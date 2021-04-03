Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19; Indian Idol Makers Looking Out For Replacement?

Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12, and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal have been tested positive for COVID-19. The singer-host took to Instagram account to reveal the same and asked fans to keep them in prayers. It is being said that Indian Idol makers are looking out for replacement, who can fill his place until he recovers.

Aditya shared a picture snapped with Shweta and wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass ❤️."Shweta too re-shared the same on her Instagram account.

His fans and friends from the industry wished the couple a speedy recovery. Neha Kakkar wrote, "Get well soon! 🙏🏼," Adhyayan Suman commented, "Bihari hain tu chill kar 😂" and Rrahul Sudhir wrote, "Get well soon ❤️."

It has to be recalled that this week, Jay Bhanushali had replaced Aditya as a host on Indian Idol. However, Aditya was not infected then, Since Aditya was travelling, the production house roped in Jay. TOI report suggests that since he has tested positive, they are currently on lookout for his replacement.

A source associated with Indian Idol said, "Since Aditya has tested positive, we are currently on the lookout for his replacement. We might need someone to host episodes spanning over two weeks. Aditya will resume once he recovers. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Aditya's singer-father said, "Yes, Aditya has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in quarantine and taking all necessary precautions. Kindly pray for his speedy recovery."

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kanchi Singh & Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kajal Pisal Test Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Anupamaa's Rajan Shahi Confirms Rupali & Ashish Testing COVID-19 Positive; Says He's In Touch With Them