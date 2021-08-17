After Bigg Boss OTT, Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill To Grace Dance Deewane 3; Fans Super Excited

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are popular jodi of not only Bigg Boss, but also in the television industry. Fans have nicknamed them as SidNaaz and they go crazy when they watch them together. Owing to their popularity, the duo was invited on Bigg Boss OTT. After some real fun with the host Karan Johar, the duo entered the house and gave some tasks to the contestants.

Now, SidNaaz will be gracing Colors popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The couple will be appearing in the upcoming 'Love Special' episode of the show that will be aired in the coming weekend.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have apparently shot for the episode. Dance Deewane 3 judge Tushar Kalia shared a few pictures from the set. In the picture, Shehnaaz looked ravishing in a black and blue dress while Sidharth looked dapper in an indo-western outfit.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz had shared a promo video in which she revealed that she and Sidharth will be coming on Dance Deewane 3. She looked stunning in a black dress.

The pictures and video of SidNaaz has got fans super excited. Netizens went crazy seeing their favourite jodi together. Take a look at a few comments on Tushar and Shehnaaz's posts.

Neertanwar4: Wow sidnaaz best jodi and tushar best choreographer😍.

Kalpanacb: Shehnaaz is looking so pretty❤️.

Sarmin_0941: #Sidharthshukla so hot 🔥.

Tusharkalia_dynasty: Woah... my 3 most favourite ppl together😍😍 @thetusharkalia @shehnaazgill @realsidharthshukla.

Mrkhabri: #SidNaaz you guys r unbeatable🔥❤️.

Thesidnaaz2020: Kiya bat entertainment ke Queen or King dono agg🔥🔥 lagna aa rha hai.