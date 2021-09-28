After Navjot Singh Sidhu's Resignation, Netizens Trend Archana Puran Singh And Kapil Sharma Memes On Twitter

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday announced that he was resigning from his post whilst stating that he would continue in the party. As soon as the news hit the wire, netizens started trending Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Many folks couldn't stop joking about how her career is in trouble now and how Sidhu can return to the chat show and take back his position. They shared funny memes about Kapil Sharma and Archana and how she would react to the news. Check out some of these tweets below:

After #NavjotSinghSidhu resign, the only person who seems to be highly upset is ARCHANA PURAN SINGH in Kapil Sharma show .....

😂🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f4Ic3Rsjsa — Sandeep Kumar (@KSandeepKoli) September 28, 2021

Producers of The Kapil Sharma Show to Sidhu pic.twitter.com/6e2LMjQZdM — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 28, 2021

Navjot singh siddu resigns from Punjab Congress.



Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh From Kapil Sharma Show @apshaha pic.twitter.com/BMDzKf7UoV — Shreyash (@Shreyash_2204) September 28, 2021

* #NavjotSinghSidhu resigns *



Archana Puran Singh in Kapil Sharma show pic.twitter.com/50E1EFls2w — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) September 28, 2021

#NavjotSinghSidhu resigned from Congress



Archana Puran Singh to Kapil sharma rn: pic.twitter.com/4m6vVdDTmf — Scarcastic memer (@scarcasticmemer) September 28, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu was seen as the permanent guest of The Kapil Sharma Show since its initiation but he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh after 16 February 2019. Recently, some rumours had suggested that Archana might not be a part of the show when it recently returned with its new season.

However, the actress had rubbished the rumours and was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours."

She had further added, "I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too."