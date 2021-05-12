After Rajev Paul, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rajev Paul, who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor had shared the news on his Instagram account a few hours ago.

And now, it has been reported that another actor from the show, Vibha Bhagat, too had tested positive for coronavirus. The actress confirmed the news with TOI and said, “I got my test done after I experienced a mild headache. And after taking it for the third time, I tested positive. The country is in a situation of panic but I am trying to stay calm and positive.”

Vibha, who lives alone in Mumbai, shared that she has been managing things on her own, and is being aided by her friends. She added, “By the grace of God, I am blessed with friends who are taking real good care of me. Right from bringing me food to getting my medicines, they have taken up all responsibility. I come from a family of doctors and I knew about things. I am taking all my medications on time and taking rest which is the most important thing when a person is infected by this virus.”

Vibha then said that being mentally strong is important at such times. She also requested everyone going through a state of panic to understand that keeping calm is important at the moment. The actress says her doctors have told her that if she keeps her mind full of positive thoughts, she will recover sooner. Vibha concluded by hoping to recover soon and get back to work.