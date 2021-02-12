After Rakhi Sawant & Arshi Khan, Ronit Ashra Mimics Rubina Dilaik; Video Goes Viral

Popular YouTuber Ronit Ashra is known for mimicking celebrities in his video. The mimicry artist, who had earlier mimicked Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan, has now mimicked Rubina Dilaik's antics. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ronit has captured Rubina's dialogues and funny moments from various tasks and managed to copy her perfectly. Not just Rubina's act, he has also copied her styling/dressed up exactly like her in the video, which is praise worthy. Apart from Rubina, he has also enacted Rahul Mahajan and Rahul Vaidya's acts as well.

Sharing the video, Ronit wrote, "❤️ this is for all the #rubiholics who flooded by dms to do @rubinadilaik 's mimic (tag her and @ashukla09 😁)." Colors TV too, shared the video on its official page.

Fans couldn't stop laughing at the video. Take a look at a few comments.

Sowmya_rathakrishnan: Best video of Ronit😍😍😍 DESERVING WINNER RUBINA😍

_effat_ahmed: 😍😂

prasuna.b: This is the best one 🙌🙌🙌

__ignite_7:😂😂😂😂😂ultimate👏👏👏

Imsameer07: 😂😂😂😂 ek number baba😂😂.

Even celebrities couldn't stop commenting on his video.Shardul Pandit wrote, "Dude ur awesome," Gautam Hegde commented, "Hilarious!!" and Arshi Khan wrote, "Woow what an act🔥🔥🔥❤️😂."

Ronit had also mimicked on former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sadda kutta kutta tuda kutta tommy' and Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Kokila aka Rupal Tyagi's 'Rasode mein kon tha' and they were hilarious.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Rakhi Sawant Uses Rs 14 Lakh From Prize Money To Reach Finale Week

Also Read: BB 14: Eijaz Asks Fans To Vote For His Proxy Devoleena; Rahul Mahajan's Savage Reply Will Leave You In Splits