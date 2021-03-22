After Rakhi Sawant & Shehnaaz Gill, Arshi Khan To Have Swayamvar On TV; Rahul Mahajan To Host The Show?

After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had participated in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which was swayamvar based show. As per recent reports, Arshi Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 will have her own swayamvar similar to Shehnaaz and Paras, Ratan Rajput, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan!

The makers decided to make swayamvar based show for Arshi as they feel that she gained popularity from Bigg Boss, has a good fanbase and her quirky personality would attract the audience. A source close to the channel revealed to ETimes TV, "Makers are already ahead on the show. After Shehnaaz Gill's swayamvar, the channel wants the season to be a hit on the TRP chart. While Arshi's antics has bought in a good TRP for Bigg Boss, it's expected her swayamvar will also grab eyeballs."

The report suggests that the makers have approached Arshi for the show and she has even given her nod for the same. It is being said that Rahul Mahajan will be hosting the show, which is tentatively titled 'Aayenge Tere Sajna' (season 1 with Arshi Khan).

It has to be recalled that because Arshi was one of the controversial contestants in her season (Bigg Boss 11), the makers got her back in season 14, where she entered as a challenger. The actress is happy that she is getting so much love from audiences after doing the show. She said, "Life post-Bigg Boss 14 is really good. I'm enjoying more appreciation. Known people are connecting with me and a lot of good work is coming my way." She had also revealed that Salman Khan had advised her to return in next season (Bigg Boss 15) with her son (Sheru).

Recently, the actress brought an apartment in Mumbai and had said that she is grateful to Salman Khan (host) and Bigg Boss.

