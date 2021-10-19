After Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli Has A Savage Reply For Kashmera Shah's Possible Dig Towards Her

Former Bigg Boss 1 contestant and Bigg Boss 14 challenger contestant Kashmera Shah is an avid follower of Bigg Boss and never shies away from giving her opinions on the episodes of the same. In one of her earlier tweets, Kashmera had presumably taken a dig at Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla while labelling the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 to be more interesting than those of the previous season. After that, her latest tweet may be a dig towards none other than Nikki Tamboli. Kashmera has presumably taken a jibe at the Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up while defending Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali. However, Nikki was quick to have a sassy reply for Kashmera in her latest tweet.

Talking about the same, Kashmera Shah had tweeted stating, "Why are people always talking about #JayBhanushali abusing? Wasn't one of the most abusive contestants in the top three last year? You (fans) voted Na? This season rocks #befair #jayrocks #bb15." Fans were quick to decode that the 'one of the most abusive contestant' jibe in Kashmera's tweet was hinted towards Nikki Tamboli out of her, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya who were the top 3 contestants of the last season. While Nikki's fans started bashing the Siya Ke Ram actress under the tweet, Nikki herself took to her Twitter handle to share a badass reply that was possibly directed towards Kashmera.

The model-actress tweeted, "You'll never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You will always be criticized by someone doing less. #peace." Take a look at the tweets by both Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli.

Why are people always talking about #JayBhanushali abusing? Wasn’t one of the most abusive contestants in the top three last year? You (fans) voted na?This season rocks #befair #jayrocks #bb15 @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 18, 2021

You’ll never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you.

You will always be criticized by someone doing less.#peace — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) October 18, 2021

Earlier, Kashmera Shah had possibly taken a dig at Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla hinting that they both only indulged in doing yoga and eating apples respectively in their season. However, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki winner gave it back with a witty reply that said, "Sending you love and strength." Meanwhile, talking about Jay Bhanushali, the contestant was called out by some netizens for using abusive languages for his co-contestant and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehejpal.