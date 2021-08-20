Ahead Of Ishk Par Zor Nahi Last Episode, Fans Demand For Ishk Par Zor Nahi Season 2; See Tweets
Ishk Par Zor Nahi's last episode will be aired tonight (August 20, 2021), and fans are unhappy with the show going off-air in just 5 months. Ever since the news came out, fans have been constantly requesting makers not to take it off-air. For the unversed, Ishk Par Zor Nahi stars Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Rajat Verma, Shagun Sharma, Lakshya Handa and others in key roles.
Recently, in an interview with us, Rajat Verma spilt the beans about Ishk Par Zor Nahi season 2. Since then, IPZN fans are going crazy and they are now demanding makers to come up with Ishk Par Zor Nahi 2. Ahead of Ishk Par Zor Nahi's last episode, they are trending the hashtag #FansWantIPZN2 on Twitter. Have a look at tweets-
@Arpita53527998
"Aj last day hai bahut kuch chal raha hai dil me. But I have to be strong. I will not leave Soniyo that easily and take my show back from them. #IshkParZorNahi #FansWantIPZN2."
@newmemb24955578
"GUYS AGAIN AND AGAIN I AM TELING SORRY TO IRRITATE U BUT TO GET S2 IT IS VERY IMP TO MAINTAIN HYPE KEEP MAILING CALLING DOUBLE THAN LAST TIME IRRITAE SONY S THAT THEY HAVE O GIVE IPZN S2 SO PLS KEEP UP THE HYPE STAY STONG AND MOTIVATED. #IshkParZorNahi #FansWantIPZN2." (sic)
@alien_fromIPZN2
"Our Voice is Reaching to makers and Season 2 is in wishlist and if we do more hype and request sure we will get #Ishqaan samecast Again. #IshkParZorNahi #FansWantIPZN2 #IPZN we have a chance and Hope It will confirmed soon For S2 and again #parakshita as Ishqaan @SonyTV."
@SSRV_RFRN
"There are many who are getting to know about the show only now . The show needs the next season soon. #FansWantIPZN2."
@sonam_ritzy
"Yes yes n #IshkParZorNahi is one of its kind..which also has showcase the evils prevailing in our society but a bit more practical way ! #FansWantIPZN2."
