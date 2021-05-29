Ahead Of Sushant's Death Anniversary, Ankita Shares Pavitra Rishta Clips, Rahul Says ‘Sushant Bhai Amar Raho’

Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a household name with Pavitra Rishta, passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor's sudden demise shocked not just the entertainment industry, but also the country. His untimely demise raised several questions and the CBI and NCB are still investigating the case. Ahead of his first death anniversary his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande and Bigg Boss 14's runner-up Rahul Vaidya remembered the actor.

While Ankita Lokhande shared fan-made clips from Pavitra Rishta on her Instagram stories, Rahul Vaidya shared an emotional note on social media, remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita shared two videos featuring her as Archana from Pavitra Rishta. While the first clip had Parineeta song, Piyu Bole, playing in the backdrop, the second video has Pavitra Rishta's signature theme music.

On the other hand, Rahul, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared that he wanted to share something since many days and addded that he misses Sushant. The singer tweeted, "Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always ❤️ #SushanthSinghRajput."

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister shared a post informing her fans that she will spend the month of June in a solitary retreat. Sharing a few pictures, Shweta said that she will stay in the mountains cherishing the sweet memories of her brother.

She captioned the pictures as, "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won't have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai's one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...❤️🙏 #ForeverSushant."