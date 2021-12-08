Aishwarya Sharma Talks About Her Wedding With Neil; Says She Froze When She Saw Rekha Coming To Wish Them

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who are currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, got married on November 30 in Ujjain. They had recently hosted a wedding reception for their industry friends. Soon after their wedding celebrations, they are back to work! When asked about the same, the actress told TOI that she is still very tired, which is evident on her face. She added that everything happened in a rush and they hardly got time for anything.

When asked if anything has changed post marriage, she said that nothing has changed between them. She and Neil haven't got the time to register the feeling of being married!

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Even though my name now is Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, frankly speaking, nothing has changed between us. We are still the same Neil and Aishwarya, who are very good friends, as we were before getting hitched. Just that now we are living together. Also, we both haven't got the time to register the feeling of being married as we had to resume work. Yes, the only thing that will change now is that I will not be going to my hometown to celebrate festivals, that thought made me emotional during my bidaai. But otherwise, I have been living alone in Mumbai for a long time, so I am used to being away from my family."

She also added that Bollywood diva Rekha's presence was a surprise for her, as she had no idea that Neil and his family had invited her.

Aishwarya said, "I had no idea that Neil and his family had invited Rekha ji for our reception and that she had agreed to come for it. I literally froze when I saw her coming to wish us on stage. This is something I will cherish all my life."

Regarding honeymoon plans, she said that it is put on hold because they are shooting, and secondly, because of new strain of Coronavirus. She added that they will be going to their honeymoon later.