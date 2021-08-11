Ajay Devgn Shares Hearty Laugh With Kapil Sharma On Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedian Shares Pics

Ajay Devgn will soon be appearing as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season. The Bollywood actor will be promoting his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He will be accompanied by cast members Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

Kapil Sharma took to his social media accounts on Wednesday to share a glimpse of the actor’s appearance and posted two photos of himself and the guests. The comedian wrote in the caption, “A day well spent with the team of #bhuj @ajaydevgn @norafatehi @ammyvirk n @sharadkelkar on #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #fun #comedy #masti #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial (sic).”

In the photo, Kapil and Ajay can be seen enjoying a hearty laugh and going by the looks of it, the episode is going to be a fun-filled affair. Check out the post below:

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to the small screen from August 21 on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular show will also be hosting Akshay Kumar as the first guest. The actor along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bell Bottom. The BTS pictures of Akshay and Kapil have been doing the rounds of social media for some time now.

On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma even gave a sneak peek of the new set of The Kapil Sharma Show. The ardent fans were quick to call the set design colourful and quirky in the comments section.