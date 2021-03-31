Ajaz Khan Arrested In Connection With A Drug Case By NCB In Mumbai

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who recently landed from Rajasthan, was reportedly detained at the Mumbai airport on March 30 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case. The actor was taken into custody by the NCB officials. As per ANI report, Ajaz has been arrested after eight hours of interrogation.

ANI tweeted, "NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau."

NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had told ETimes TV, "We have found his involvement in the Shadab Batata case and he is definitely facing some serious charges. His statement is being recorded at present." It is being said that two of his properties have also been raided by the NCB.

Apparently, NCB had recently raided various places like Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road, and during the raids, Rs 2 crore worth quantities of MDMA drug was recovered by the officials.

It has to be recalled that last year in April, Ajaz was arrested for his objectionable remarks during a Facebook live session. In 2019, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the cyber wing of Mumbai Police for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred. In 2018, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police for the alleged possession of banned drugs.

