Ajaz Khan Supports The Zomato Delivery Boy; Says ‘Gareeb Logon Par Zulum Karna Bahot Buri Baat Hai’ [Video]

Bigg Boss 7 fame and actor Ajaz Khan, who is known for voicing his opinion over several issues in society, has recently come out in support of the Zomato delivery boy, who is accused of allegedly hitting a Bengaluru-based influencer. Ajaz was recently spotted in the city, where paparazzi asked him about the Zomato row. The video statement of Ajaz Khan went viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising him.

In the statement, Ajaz Khan said that delivery boys are hardworking souls and if they get late by 5 minutes, we can't slap them for it. The Bigg Boss 7 finalist said, "Kya aap kisi badi dukaan mein jaate ho, aur us badi dukaan mein aapko agar paanch dus minute late ho jaye, toh aap kya waha chappal se maar sakte ho? Kya aap unhe gaali de sakte ho? Nahi na, toh gareeb logon pe zulum karna bohot buri baat hai. (If you go to a big shop and if something gets delayed by 5 to 10 minutes, can you slap or abuse them? No right! Harassing poor people is bad.) He even stated that one per cent of women who falsely accuse others will be punished by the law. The actor concluded by saying that the law has become very strict now.

Well, Ajaz Khan has been supporting people who are in need. A few years ago, he had approached the Maharashtra government to help delivery boys and get them the help they need from their respective companies. For the unversed, not only Ajaz Khan, but Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra had also come out in support of the delivery boy. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomato @zomatoin." (sic)

Talking about the case, the beauty influencer Hitesha Chandranee had posted a video and said that delivery boy Kamaraj punched her on the nose. Well, after her video, the internet started bashing the delivery boy. However, he refuted her claims and said that he is innocent. After his statement, the internet was divided into two, as social media users urged to find the truth behind this matter. Recently, the delivery boy filed a case against the influencer and she has reportedly been booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult provoking a breach of peace).

Also Read : Asim Riaz Fans Slam Ajaz Khan As He Takes A Sly Dig At The Kashmiri Lad For Being 'Too Busy'

Also Read : Former Bigg Boss Contestant Ajaz Khan Arrested For Posting Objectionable Content