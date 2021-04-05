Ajaz Khan Who Was Arrested By NCB In Drugs Case, Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Shifted To Hospital

Of late, several television celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. As per the latest report, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case last week, has tested positive for COVID-19. The official who was involved in the probe will also have to undergo Coronavirus test.

ANI tweeted, "Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB."

Apparently, Ajaz was remanded in custody of NCB till April 3, but officials had informed the court that they wanted to question him further regarding the drugs they recovered from television actor Gaurav Dixit's residence. His custody was later extended till April 5.

As per IE report, the NCB found large quantities of banned narcotics at his house. As per the report, the actor and his flatmate went missing after they spotted police at their place.

For the uninitiated, Ajaz was arrested after being interrogated by the NCB for eight hours. ANI had further revealed that before taking him to the court, he was taken for medical examination. The actor had said that only four sleeping pills were found at his house and added that his wife, who suffered a miscarriage is using the pills as antidepressants.

An NCB official had told Mumbai Mirror, "4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang."

