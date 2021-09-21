Akanksha Juneja Gets Four Stitches After Falling In Bathroom; Says ‘There Was Blood All Over My Face’

Akanksha Juneja, who is currently playing the role of Kanak in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has sustained an injury above her left eye. The actress recently slipped in her bathroom and sustained a gash above the eye. After the incident happened, she was quickly rushed to the hospital, where she got 4 stitches. Let us tell you, Akanksha is resting at home and was got discharged 3 hours after the minor surgery.

While speaking about the injury, Akanksha Juneja told ETimes TV, "I slipped and hit my head against the wash basin, which caused a gash. There was blood all over my face. My head hurts badly and I cannot even open my eye at the moment. I am on painkillers and have been advised to rest for a couple of days."

Akanksha Juneja further revealed that she has asked for leave for a couple of days to rest. She said, "I have asked the production for a few days off, as I cannot manage shooting with this gash and swelling. Also, the pain is unbearable. Working in such a state isn't possible. The production team has been very supportive and have given me a few days off."

Talking about Akanksha Juneja, the actress has featured in several popular TV shows like Do Saheliyaan, CID, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Adaalat, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Bhanwar, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ishqbaaz and so on. She has also played a cameo role in Bang Bang Bangkok.