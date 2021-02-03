Akanksha Puri Confirms Being Approached For Vighnaharta Ganesh Again; Says She Would Love To Do Cameo

Akanksha Puri has been hitting the headlines since a long time. A few months ago, there were reports that the actress quit Vighnaharta Ganesh for Bigg Boss 14. However, she rubbished the reports saying she quit the show because she wants people to see her talent. Now, yet again she is in the news as there are reports that she has been approached again for the show again because of viewers demand. Akanksha has reacted to the reports.

She confirmed that she was indeed approached for the show as she is in good terms with the makers, but she won't be able to take it up as she is busy with other projects and wants to explore more with her acting. However, the actress said that she would love to work with them in future and would love to do cameo in the show if required.

About her exit from Vighnaharta Ganesh, Akanksha was quoted by TOI as saying, "I exited the show as I wanted to explore more of my acting skills and go for versatility and showcase more of my artistic abilities to the fans. I am very much attached to Vighnaharta Ganesh and my role as Maa Parvati. I know how much my fans loved and supported me in this journey. It was truly incredible."

Regarding reports of her being approached for the show, she said, "Yes, I was asked if I could join back and I am in very good terms with the makers of the show. They all are lovely and so very supportive. It was one hell of a time that I had shooting with them. Nevertheless, I am busy with some other projects and want to explore more with my acting so I unfortunately couldn't take it, but, I would love to work with them in future of course and would also love to do a cameo in the show if need be."

