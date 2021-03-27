Akanksha Puri Reveals Real Reason For Quitting Vighnaharta Ganesh; Talks About Digital Debut With Randeep

Akanksha Puri, who played the role of Devi Paravati on Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesh, surprised everyone by quitting the show. The actress had stated that she wanted to explore something new as an actor and hence she quit the show. However, now when she is all set to make her digital debut, she revealed the real reason for her exit.

In an interview with Spotboye, the actress said that the real reason for her exit was that she wanted more importance in the show. Since the makers had shown everything in the show from her angle and there was no story left from Parvati's side. So she felt that if she had continued, she wouldn't have got that mileage in the show and hence she left. In short, Akanksha wanted the show to revolve around her.

She said, "As a lead character, I was exhausted and I didn't want to get exhausted but wanted to stay creative. So, while quitting the show I didn't think if I will do the TV, Film or OTT next but main kuch accha karna chahti thi (I wanted to do something good). I wanted to do work where I will get that importance."

She further added, "The show is definitely going on but the importance of Parvati has been finished in the show. It's doing good but with some new story lines and new characters. So, I wasn't ready for it. Mujhe tha ki agar main show ki lead hoon aur vo show mera hai to vo mere hi around ho jo nahi ho raha tha. But it's not makers' mistake also as it is not a fiction show that one can create stories. You can't show something new you have to show what is there already written. These are the restrictions mythological shows have."

About her show with Randeep Hooda and other projects, she said, "Luckily when people came to know that I have quit Vighnaharta Ganesha, a lot of offers came my way, especially from the OTT and film space. When my web series Inspector Avinash got offered to me with Randeep Hooda, I was amazed. The character is really nice and strong. I am very excited for it. Other than this, I have also done a web series with Amazon Prime. So, I didn't plan my journey but things kept falling in place. I am happy that I took a wise decision and at a right time."

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Neetu Reveals Rishi Proposed Her Via Telegram; Ranbir Shares Childhood Moment With Riddhima

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post After Explosive Interview On Her Break-Up With Late Sushant Singh Rajput