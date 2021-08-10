Akshara Singh On Facing Harassment For Raising Voice Against Pawan Singh: I Was Locked Inside A House

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has entered the Bigg Boss OTT house and grabbing everyone's eyeballs with her outspoken nature. The actress is a connection to yet another controversial contestant Pratik Sehajpal inside the house. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Akshara Singh made some explosive revelations about her ex-boyfriend and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. For the unversed, media reports suggest that Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh were in a relationship. Akshara had even openly admitted that she is dating the Bihari star.

Well, after learning about Akshara's revelation, he broke up with her and got married. When Akshara Singh raised her voice against Pawan Singh, she faced a lot of trouble. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant revealed that she has battled depression and was suicidal at one point. While fighting with the superstar, she has landed in financial loss and has no work in the Bhojpuri industry.

While speaking about the harassment, Akshara Singh said, "Work offers had already stopped coming. Even now, it's the same. The entire industry is on one side, and I am surviving Alone and fighting for justice. Heroines in this industry don't fight or raise their voices, as they simply follow other people's instructions. I have broken that chain. I have faced a lot. I am alive that in itself is a huge achievement. When I filed the case, people started harassing me. 'Snatch her work. Don't let her entire in UP Bihar. Kill her.' People even followed me carrying acid. So yes, I have faced the worst. And if I can face those things, so, I feel now I can handle any obstacle in my life. Bigg Boss and its contestants are nothing in comparison to what I have faced in my life."

She further added, "I was locked inside a house as he was getting married. I somehow managed to get out of that house by the grace of God. I have faced a lot of things. If I recall everything that I have been through, this interview slot won't be enough."

Speaking about Akshara Singh's performance in Bigg Boss OTT house, the actress has seen cooking various dishes in the kitchen. She also broke down in tears when Moose Jattana commented on her occupation in the Bhojpuri industry. Apart from that, Akshara also showed her singing talent in one of the tasks in the show. Right now, she is trying to survive in the game with her connection Pratik Sehajpal.

