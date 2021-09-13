Akshara Singh Reveals Her Ex Sent Few Boys With Acid Bottles & Tried To Destroy Her Career

‘My Ex Sent Few Boys With Acid Bottles And Also Tried To Destroy My Career’

Akshara revealed that post break-up, she began receiving threats to her life and career. In an interview with ETimes TV, she said, "I was getting so many threats that he would kill me or destroy my career but after my father's conversation with me I gained so much strength that I stopped caring about anything. I did not even fear for my life. I had faced so many thing by then ki maut ka khauff he khatam hogaya tha. I felt kya Karoge maroge he na... chalo maar lo. My ex sent few boys with acid bottles in their hand and also tried to destroy my career."

She further added, "I was chased by a few boys with acid bottles in their hand. They were running behind me. People who do drugs on streets, they were sent after me. I just pray to God that no female has to go through what I've suffered in my life."

Akshara Says She’s Alive Today Because Of Her Strength

She said that she is proud of herself and if she is alive today, it is because of her own strength. She added that she had faced a lot of things in life and has battled with many to reach where she is today. She also added that people now know her because of Bigg Boss is the thing that she has earned because of the strength she has.

It Is The Audience’s Love That Has Kept Her Going

Akshara further added that people and the audience have always supported her. She added that with time, she has changed herself and it is the audience's love that has kept her going. And now, she said that she is strong enough to face anything in life.

Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Slam Makers For Eliminating Akshara Singh; Call Them Biased & Trend #NOaksharaNObiggboss

Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba Says He & Akshara Singh Felt Targeted; Reacts To Sidharth Shukla's Demise

Her Parents Stood Like Pillar Of Strength

Revealing how her parents supported her, she said, "My parents supported me a lot during that phase. From the place I come, usually parents don't support their girls to join the entertainment industry. And top of that if something like this (troubled relationship) happens, they just boycott their girls. But I feel I am very lucky that my parents supported me and did not throw me out of the house. I was living a very humiliated life and so was my family. I would sense that they were feeling terrible but they never made me realise that. They stood by me like my pillar of strength. I remember my father telling me something when I was going through depression. Those words of him gave me so much strength that till today it has stayed with me as motivation."

She added that when things went out of hand and situation got ugly, she went into depression, a really bad one which she said can't express. She added how her father made her strong and fight the situation.

Nobody From Industry Helped Her & She Had No Work

She added that nobody from the industry came to help her. She added that although there were people who came to console me, most of them judged her and nobody supported her. She added that the entire industry was on one side and she was alone on the other. She further said that everyone threw her out of work without giving reason. She used all money that she earned and borrowed money from my house and started doing music albums. People started appreciating and again she started earning, but she added that there was time when music companies started ignoring and stopped taking her songs, because of which she decided to launch songs under her own label and company.