Akshay Kharodia’s Name Misused On Social Media; Actor Unveils Fraudster Who Asks Nude Pics From Girls

Actor Akshay Kharodia, who is currently playing one of the lead roles in the Star Plus show Pandya Store, is troubled by a person on social media. The actor informed Spotboye that the fraudster has been using his pictures as his identity and trapping girls for the last four years now. In his shocking revelation, Akshay said that the man has extorted around Rs 20-25 lakh from many girls by fooling them and threatening to leak their private photos.

In an interview with the entertainment portal, Akshay Kharodia said, "There are a lot of fake IDs who are using my name and pictures and are trapping people especially girls. I have heard the name of this guy named Ritwik Singh from people who has been doing it for a while now. I had filed a complaint 4 years ago about the matter, but there was no action taken. There was no response from the police or the cybercrime people."

Akshay further disclosed that the fraudster makes girls fall in love and asks them to send their nude pictures, so that he can misuse them. The actor received all the information in his DM. The info states that the man has extorted almost Rs 20-25 lakh till now by using Akshay Kharodia's identity. The Pandya Store actor said, "Problem is that my page is not verified yet on social media so people don't know who the real guy is. These guys who do such scams choose weak hearted people and I don't know why girls fall into such traps without talking to them on a video call or knowing them well."

Akshay Kharodia's mail is flooded with a lot of messages and emails. He revealed that the fraudster has been doing this act by fooling girls emotionally. He tells girls that his father is in police and he had a girlfriend who died in a car accident. Now, the actor has appealed to Mumbai Police to take strict action against him and asked girls not to fall into such a trap.

Talking about his career, Akshay Kharodia was seen romancing Krystle D'souza in the music video 'Ek Bewafaa'. He has also featured in Bollywood film Kandy Twist.