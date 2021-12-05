Akshit Sukhija: Important To Become A Responsible Consumer In Order To Stop Illicit Wildlife Trade

Actor Akshit Sukhija urges people to become responsible consumer to stop illicit wildlife trade. The actor talks about the importance of World Wildlife Conservation Day, which is celebrated today (4th December).

He says, "This global occasion provides everyone with the opportunity to learn more about wildlife conservation and to be part of the solution to wildlife crime. It's high time for us to make a promise to learn more about wildlife conservation, to spread the word about the importance of protecting our planet's most endangered species and the impact of poaching on our environment. We need to become a responsible consumer in order to stop illicit wildlife trade."

Akshit requests to shift on the substitutes which are easily available instead of the brutal slaughter of an animal to obtain. "The sad truth is that the world’s best-loved, beautiful and fascinating species are being slaughtered by widespread and dangerous criminal networks that will stop at nothing to get what they want. And what they want are animal parts and products that for reasons no sane person really understands, are worth lots of money. There are plenty of synthetic substitutes for things like ivory and fur that don’t require the brutal slaughter of an animal to obtain, not to mention how hard it actually is to tell the difference between high-quality synthetic substitutes and the real thing."

Akshit is known for his lead role of Raja Resammiya in Shubh Aarambh and as Raghav Kumar in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi