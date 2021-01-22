Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga To Go Off-Air; Siddharth Nigam Says The Cast & Crew Are Sad

After entertaining fans for about two-and-a-half years, SAB TV's popular fantasy show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is all set to bid goodbye to fans. The lead actor Siddharth Nigam, who plays the role of Aladdin in the show, confirmed the same and said that he will miss the character. He also added that it will be difficult for him to live without playing Aladdin.

The actor was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It is going to be very difficult to live without playing Aladdin. All the cast and crew are sad after hearing the news. But as the saying goes all good things come to an end. Everyone on the set is positive but sad at the same time. It is not confirmed yet but mostly the show might come to an end on February 5."

Siddharth said that he has given his heart, soul, sweat and everything to the show. He added that he has shot for 12 hours every day and he would always think about the character and show all the time.

He further said that when the producers informed about the show going off-air, they were sad and upset. Although at that time he got busy with work, later when he returned home, he started feeling the pain.

The actor added, "I looked at myself in the mirror and thought that in a few days I will no longer be playing the role of Aladdin. I recalled all my favourite memories and got a little emotional. I am happy that the show is getting over on a very good note. We have got so much love and appreciation from the fans for the shows. It did well and even post lockdown and Avneet Kaur's exit which was a kind of big challenge, we managed to do well. I am happy that it is coming to an end at its peak."

Also Read: Kanika Mann On Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Going Off-Air: I Was Shocked, Numb & Cried For Hours

Also Read: Parth Samthaan's Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham Is Out; Fans Can't Stop Praising Him & His Chemistry With Khushali