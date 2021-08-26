Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin’s Ladakh Trip’s Pictures & Videos Out! Krishna Mukherjee Joins BB 14 Couple

Yesterday, we had reported that Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin would be going on a Ladakh trip today early morning. A source close to JasLy had also informed Filmibeat that the couple will be joined by a bunch of friends for a week-long vacation in Ladakh. And guess what, the first pictures and videos from their Ladakh trip are going viral on social media.

Interestingly, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin shared some pictures and videos on their Instagram stories after landing in Ladakh in the morning. Notably, Aly's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee also joined the couple as she can be seen relishing the beautiful atmosphere of the mountain city.

The breathtaking scenery is indeed catching everyone's eyeballs. Interestingly, Jasmin Bhasin also posted a selfie from the hotel as well as some flower photos. Looks like the beginning of Jasly's Ladakh trip is bang on and fans are very excited to see their more beautiful pictures from the same.

Talking about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, the couple were best friends before getting into a relationship with each other. They came close to each other in Bigg Boss 14 house and set the example of an ideal couple. Their fans fondly call them, 'Jasly' on social media. It has to be noted that Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant made a song, 'Aly' on Jasmin and Aly in the house and released it officially after Bigg Boss 14.

Fans are eager to know about Jasly's marriage plans. However, the couple has already informed the media that they are currently focusing on their respective careers. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were last seen together in a music video, '2 Phone'. The song became a big hit on the internet.